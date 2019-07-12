Birthday Horoscope 07/12

"You are a colorful, likable, and intelligent person, but you are not always well understood, probably due to a somewhat contradictory nature. You have a way with words, possess great wit, and your intuition is very strong. If lacking confidence, you tend to get into a rut; but at your best, you embrace your spontaneity. Your life path is not always easy, but with age and experience, you learn how to avoid worrying excessively about the future. Famous people born today: Henry David Thoreau, Bill Cosby, Cheryl Ladd, Milton Berle, Michelle Rodriguez, Topher Grace."

