Birthday Horoscope 07/12

"This is your year to be a total people person and make a lot of new friends. You have the good sense and intuition to know a casual acquaintance from a keeper. Be polite and gracious, but you don't need to bankroll anyone's whims. A short business trip or conference might happen in September. Enjoy the exposure and keep things low-key. You may briefly doubt your luck in February, but never doubt yourself. You're solid, smart, resourceful, and resilient. Your friends will be there in force with you in May and June. Have a dynamite year!"

