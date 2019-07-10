Birthday Horoscope 07/10

"You are quick-witted, enthusiastic, and an eternal explorer. You are often assessing what things are worth, and are generally very good at it – you have good taste and a knack for finding worthwhile and valuable things. You enjoy traveling and learning, and you are forever seeking meaning and truths in life. Although you very much dislike routine, you are also very security-conscious and need to lay down roots. Famous people born today: Jessica Simpson, Arlo Guthrie, Adrian Grenier, Sofia Vergara."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/july10-2019.html

