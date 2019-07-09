Birthday Horoscope 07/09

CANCER

July 9, 2019
Genesis Robles
Features
"You have a strong desire for success, yet you also have a strong sense of family and security, so that for the most part you stay grounded. You generally work well under pressure, and you often appear unaffected by what is going on around you. Few know your strongly emotional nature and your sensitivity, as you tend to keep a calm and cool appearance. You are enthusiastic about new approaches, but you don’t easily abandon the traditional values that you hold dear. Famous people born today: Tom Hanks, Fred Savage, Jimmy Smits, Courtney Love, Jack White, Kelly McGillis, Linda Park, Toby Kebbell."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/july9-2019.html

