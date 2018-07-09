Birthday Horoscope 07/09

"Fresh career opportunities and the support of many friends will surround you all year long, so consider what you want to be doing and with whom. You can make those things happen with a bit more thought and attention to the opinions of others. You don't need to listen to anyone, though, especially in August and September. Money and business opportunities may find you if you can stay low-key and not chase them away. Be calm and cool in March, and let the big surprises and opportunities happen. Celebrate with friends in May and June. Have an exciting year!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...