Birthday Horoscope 07/05

"This is a charmed year full of friends and relatives who won't let you play the hermit. Surprise yourself in August and September with countless clever ideas that turn out to be brilliant as well as profitable. A burst of energy in late September could bring more people into your home. Relax and enjoy the extra social life. Some older acquaintances may share charming and helpful stories with you. Be healthy and active in January. You'll have additional spirit and energy for a rich, lively social circle before year's end. Have a fantastic time!"

