Birthday Horoscope 06/25

"You have an unusually strong, and to some, uncanny, sense of the needs or problems of others. You are an observer, and although very much a people lover, you frequently need your “space” in order to regroup. You often don’t speak about something until you’re quite certain you know what you’re going to say. Your intuition is outstanding – you need only learn to trust it. Famous people born today: Carly Simon, George Michael, George Orwell, Phyllis George, Chloe Webb."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/june25-2019.html

