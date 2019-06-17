Birthday Horoscope 06/17

"You are wise, intelligent, and communicative, always desirous of increasing your knowledge and staying informed. Many of you are authorities on a particular subject. You can also be quite driven once you’ve found a goal to focus on. You tend to loosen up and enjoy life more as you grow older, and you age well. While you can be sociable when you are around others, you often choose relative solitude and don’t always seek out social events. Others admire you for your dry sense of humor and intelligence. Famous people born today: Barry Manilow, Venus Williams, Joe Piscopo, Jason Patric."

