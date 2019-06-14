Birthday Horoscope 06/14

"You are quick-witted and versatile. Your nature is a tad contradictory, as you crave change and adventure, yet you also need stability and security. At times impulsive, and other times very deliberate, your dual nature can be both intriguing and frustrating! You are a person who enjoys building and accumulating, and you can be very resourceful. Famous people born today: Yasmine Bleeth, Steffi Graf, Lucy Hale, Marla Gibbs, Che Guevara, Donald Trump, Burl Ives."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/june14-2019.html

#TheGenesisVibe