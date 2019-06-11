Birthday Horoscope 06/11

"You think and move quickly and often dramatically. Highly intelligent, you are always absorbing and processing information in some cases to the point of nervousness. It can be challenging to turn your mind off enough to relax at times. Some might describe you as a little eccentric–certainly highly original! Your beliefs are strong and you stand up for them with courage and conviction. You are also very security-conscious and dislike feeling indebted. Famous people born today: Jacques Cousteau, Gene Wilder, Richard Strauss, Shia LaBeouf, Joshua Jackson, Hugh Laurie, Peter Dinklage."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/june11-2019.html

#TheGenesisVibe