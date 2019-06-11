Birthday Horoscope 06/11

GEMINI

June 11, 2019
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
The Genesis Vibe

"You think and move quickly and often dramatically. Highly intelligent, you are always absorbing and processing information in some cases to the point of nervousness. It can be challenging to turn your mind off enough to relax at times. Some might describe you as a little eccentric–certainly highly original! Your beliefs are strong and you stand up for them with courage and conviction. You are also very security-conscious and dislike feeling indebted. Famous people born today: Jacques Cousteau, Gene Wilder, Richard Strauss, Shia LaBeouf, Joshua Jackson, Hugh Laurie, Peter Dinklage."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/june11-2019.html

#TheGenesisVibe

 

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
The Ish You Missed: Biebs Challenges Tom Cruise To A Fight WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: DeNiro Divorce? We Want Prenup! WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Sophie Turner Knows 'GoT' Coffee Cup Culprit WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Was John Singleton's Death Suspicious? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Terrence Howard's Tax Evasion WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: 'Becky' Gets Shoulder-Shoved By Bey At NBA Finals WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes