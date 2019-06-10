Birthday Horoscope 06/10

GEMINI

June 10, 2019
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
The Genesis Vibe

"You are strong-willed and possess an excellent mind. You can bring much creativity to the business world, or put your creative talents to practical use with great success. You have good people skills, able to mix with people from all walks of life with great ease. You are capable of much discipline and your disposition is cool but likable. You are capable of making many sacrifices in love. Famous people born today: Maurice Sendak, Judy Garland, Gina Gershon, Elizabeth Hurley." & Faith Evans

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/june10-2019.html

#TheGenesisVibe

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: DeNiro Divorce? We Want Prenup! WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Sophie Turner Knows 'GoT' Coffee Cup Culprit WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Was John Singleton's Death Suspicious? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Terrence Howard's Tax Evasion WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: 'Becky' Gets Shoulder-Shoved By Bey At NBA Finals WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Ja Rule Wants To Do Another Music Festival WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes