Birthday Horoscope 06/07

"You have strong business instincts which can aid you in your worldly goals, but you also possess a distinctly spiritual side that you share only with those very close to you. Some might call you lucky, but in truth, you make your own luck. You can be a tad stubborn and this quality can make relationships challenging, especially as you tend to attract the same quality in others. Famous people born today: Paul Gauguin, William Forsythe, Dean Martin, Jessica Tandy, Liam Neeson, Anna Torv, Prince, Anna Kournikova, Michael Cera."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/iftodayisyourbirthday.html

