Birthday Horoscope 06/06

GEMINI

June 6, 2019
Genesis Robles
Features
"You are playful, sweet, and charming, and can be very skilled at selling pretty much anything! You have a great love of beauty and pleasure, and while you can be fickle, you’re not irresponsible either. You love telling stories and sharing jokes. Personal freedom is essential in your relations, and you have a very progressive view of relationships in general. Famous people born today: Sandra Bernhard, Thomas Mann, Bjorn Borg, Amanda Pays."

