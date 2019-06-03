Birthday Horoscope 06/03

"You are especially perceptive and imaginative, an excellent storyteller, and well-liked, not just due to charm but because you take the time to make others happy. You are very strong-willed, even if you don’t always come across that way. When young, you might worry a lot and have problems turning your thinking process off enough to truly relax. However, as you gain life experience, you learn to embrace change. Famous people born today: Josephine Baker, Lili St. Cyr, Tony Curtis, Chuck Barris."

