Birthday Horoscope 05/31

GEMINI

May 31, 2019
Genesis Robles
Features
Hot Morning Crew
The Genesis Vibe

"Your clever mind and strength of character are traits that others tend to notice first, and they earn you respect. You are an engaging conversationalist, offering a unique perspective on whatever topic is on the table. You are very capable and determined, and you have a distinct traditional side to your personality. Famous people born today: Walt Whitman, Clint Eastwood, Joe Namath, Lea Thompson, Brooke Shields, Colin Farrell."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/may31-2019.html

The Genesis Vibe

