Birthday Horoscope 05/28

"You are a determined, independent, and possibly quite stubborn person. You possess common sense and great wit, and you come across in a straightforward way. As practical and logical as you can be, you are also very intuitive and attuned to the world of beauty and creativity. A strong desire to achieve security drives you. Famous people born today: Ian Fleming, Kylie Minogue, Gladys Knight, Rudolph Giuliani."

