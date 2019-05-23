Birthday Horoscope 05/23

GEMINI

May 23, 2019
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
The Genesis Vibe

"You are versatile, witty, creative, and full of spunk. You have a lot to teach but simply enjoy sharing your knowledge and ideas with others. People love your sense of humor and playfulness. At times you can be unreliable, simply because you have more ideas than you can put into action. Starting a new project is your forte. Famous people born today: Joan Collins, Jewel, Drew Carey, Margaret Fuller, Artie Shaw."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/may23-2019.html

#TheGenesisVibe

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Boom Boom Interviews IYLA WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Chris Long Admits He Smoked Weed WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Should Meek Mill Get A New Trial? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Mass Couple Wins Lottery THREE Times WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Does Mel B Have Eye Herpes? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Student To Graduate Both High School AND Harvard Simultaneously! WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes