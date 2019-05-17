Birthday Horoscope 05/17

"You are inspiring, excellent at promotion and sales, and strong-minded. Music may be a talent, or at least extremely important in your life. When confident, you are radiant, helpful, and a joy to be around. When insecure, however, you might have a tendency to bring others down with you! Stubborn yet attuned to progress, there is a well-defined spiritual bent to your personality. Famous people born today: Erik Satie, Dennis Hopper, Sugar Ray Leonard, Trent Reznor, Enya, Nikki Reed, Bill Paxton, Tahj Mowry."

