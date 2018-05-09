Birthday Horoscope 05/09

"This could be your year to think big. Some of these big ideas, plans, or ambitions may be old ones, but perhaps they were before their time, which might be now. If it should involve traveling, entertain the possibility and don't say no out of hand. Your good luck may intensify as the year progresses. Remember to be charming, sincere, and generous, but not recklessly so. January may be the most challenging month. That's when your decisions could be questioned. Luck and circumstances will support you, however. Have a dream-filled but dynamic and productive year!"

