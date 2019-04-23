Birthday Horoscope 04/23

"You are extremely clever, and oftentimes mischievous – a trait that keeps you youthful in spirit throughout life! As intelligent and talented as you are, you see so many possible paths to take that it can be challenging to focus on only one. Fortunately, you are versatile enough to make more than one life path successful. You tend to attract non-traditional relationship set-ups. Famous people born today: William Shakespeare, Sandra Dee, Lee Majors, Joyce DeWitt, Valerie Bertinelli, Shirley Temple, Roy Orbison, John Hannah."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/april23-2019.html

#TheGenesisVibe