Birthday Horoscope 04/11

"Your star is rising, so be prepared to shine in the world. Don't be nervous or timid. You're inherently lucky and charming, especially in May and June. People want to like you. Enjoy it. Watch out that you don't fight against yourself in August. A business or social partner might help keep you on course in October. You can make a sudden big improvement in your work in January. Give yourself more credit and be alert for any surprises in the last month. Be calm, composed, and accomplished. Have a dynamic year!"

