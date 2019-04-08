Birthday Horoscope 04/08

April 8, 2019
"You are a true pioneer with an exceptionally strong business sense. You have little patience for slacking off and slowness. Quick-minded and generally thorough, you are also very independent, rarely asking for help. This trait can lead you to feel lonely at times. However, you are quick to help others if they sincerely need a hand. You make an excellent manager, and while you like to lead or do things on your own, you are not arrogant or overbearing. Famous people born today: Mary Pickford, Betty Ford, Julian Lennon, Patricia Arquette." 

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/april8-2019.html

