Birthday Horoscope 04/05

"It's a heartfelt, tender year when fears dissolve and hopes come to life. Long-time friends, older relatives, and cherished memories and traditions can all contribute to getting you happily through the year. Casual but private conversations in June could inspire some profit making in coming months. Stay even-tempered in October, and be pragmatic but pleasant at work in January. Simply remembering some old lessons could make you look brilliant. Give it a try, especially at year's end when you may be feeling wilder and crazier than usual. Otherwise, the last month might turn out to be a personal shocker. Have a magnificent year!"

https://www.horoscope.com/birthday-horoscope.aspx

#TheGenesisVibe