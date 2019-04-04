Birthday Horoscope 04/04

ARIES

April 4, 2019
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
The Genesis Vibe

"You expect to work for what you want in life, and you are always aware of your responsibilities. Nevertheless, you are playful and sometimes mischievous. You are straightforward in your dealings with others, and sometimes quite blunt! You value honesty and integrity in others as well. A confident and friendly manner sometimes hides a tendency to worry a lot about your future. You are an independent thinker. Famous people born today: Robert Downey Jr., Heath Ledger, Maya Angelou, Anthony Perkins, David Blaine."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/april4-2019.html

#TheGenesisRobles

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Leaving Neverland' Inaccuracies WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Did J-Lo Copy Ariana Grande? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nipsey's Family Share Heartbreaking Posts WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: How Long Could You Go Without Social Media? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Did August Alsina Hook Up With Jada? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Ariana Grande Filmed Video In CT! WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes