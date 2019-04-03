Birthday Horoscope 04/03

"Sociable, likable, and adventurous, you are an inspiration to others. You are versatile and multi-talented, but often restless, so it can be difficult to choose one life path and stick to it. You enjoy being the center of attention, and you can be very playful, witty, endearing, and imaginative, and often a great storyteller. You are always hungry for new experiences, which can be the reason that your life is quite eventful and interesting. Famous people born today: Marlon Brando, Wayne Newton, Doris Day, Alec Baldwin, Eddie Murphy."

