Birthday Horoscope 04/01

"You are a person of great faith and conviction. Straightforward and determined, you pick yourself up after a fall quickly. Self-reliant and strong, you also have a sensitive side. You are not afraid to stand apart from the crowd and stand up for your beliefs and convictions. You are not always comfortable asking for others’ help, but you should probably do so every once in a while so that you avoid the traps of feeling lonely or uncared for. Famous people born today: Debbie Reynolds, Susan Boyle, Jane Powell, Matt Lanter, Annette O’Toole."