Birthday Horoscope 03/27

"You are self-willed and sometimes forceful or blunt in your expression. In some ways, you are a go-getter and certainly ahead of your time. Your manner tends to command respect, but also hides a sensitive and reflective nature. For the most part, you need to work under your own direction. As determined and independent as you are, you very often put loved ones’ needs first. Famous people born today: Mariah Carey, Gloria Swanson, Nathan Fillion, Stacey Ferguson, Quentin Tarantino."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/march27-2019.html

