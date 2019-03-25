Birthday Horoscope 03/25

ARIES

March 25, 2019
"You are playful, spirited, and totally unique in your self-expression. Anyone who knows you thinks you are “one in a million.” As likable as you are, some may be intimidated by your blunt approach, perhaps taking your many jokes a little too seriously. Underneath, you are far more sensitive and spiritual than you appear. Your memory is extraordinary and your talents are many. You love a good debate, and with your sharp mind, you generally win! Famous people born today: Gloria Steinem, Aretha Franklin, Anita Bryant, Elton John, Sarah Jessica Parker."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/march25-2019.html

