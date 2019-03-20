Birthday Horoscope 03/20

"Extremely creative and enterprising, you are also very charismatic and warm. As much as you need stability and security, especially with close relationships, you crave variety in your daily life, balking at routine and needing to mix things up from time to time. You have an unmistakable innocent charm to your manner, and your optimism and friendliness help win you much success in life, both personally and professionally. Famous people born today: B.F. Skinner, Spike Lee, Carl Reiner, William Hurt, Fred Rogers, Brian Mulroney, Holly Hunter, David Thewlis."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/march20-2019.html

