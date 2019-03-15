Birthday Horoscope 03/15

"You possess much personal magnetism and inner strength. Often you are drawn to the more challenging of any chosen paths, and you have a strong sense of responsibility. Success comes to you through hard work, as well as a personality that is sweetly persuasive and very likable. It’s important to you that others see you in a favorable light, and you are helpful and thoughtful not only with the people close to you but with strangers as well. Famous people born today: Eva Longoria, Fabio Lanzoni, Phil Lesh, Judd Hirsch, Will I Am, Kellan Lutz."

