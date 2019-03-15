Birthday Horoscope 03/15

PISCES

March 15, 2019
Genesis Robles
The Genesis Vibe

"You possess much personal magnetism and inner strength. Often you are drawn to the more challenging of any chosen paths, and you have a strong sense of responsibility. Success comes to you through hard work, as well as a personality that is sweetly persuasive and very likable. It’s important to you that others see you in a favorable light, and you are helpful and thoughtful not only with the people close to you but with strangers as well. Famous people born today: Eva Longoria, Fabio Lanzoni, Phil Lesh, Judd Hirsch, Will I Am, Kellan Lutz."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/march15-2019.html

