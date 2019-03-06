Birthday Horoscope 03/06

"You are an exceptionally hard-working individual who possesses much devotion and dedication to whatever you do. You seek balance, harmony, and beauty in your life; and you work tirelessly to achieve these things. Responsible and concerned, you do what is expected of you and more. You are gifted in the arts, but you never dismiss practical concerns. You can be driven by the fear of lacking, and you never forget your roots. Famous people born today: Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Rob Reiner, Shaquille O’Neal, Ed McMahon, Tom Arnold, Connie Britton, Ellen Muth."

