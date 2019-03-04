Birthday Horoscope 03/04

"You have a strong sense of karma and tend to watch what you do and say as a result. You are responsible and caring, although not always patient when others around you are not doing their fair share. You are not a big risk taker, but you are not lacking in ambition either. You do slowly but surely work hard and push forward. You tend to be orderly and organized, or at the very least strive to be. Famous people born today: Patricia Heaton, Catherine O’Hara, Chastity Bono, Emilio Estefan, Joshua Bowman, Andrea Bowen."

