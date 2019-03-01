Birthday Horoscope 03/01/19

"Although you are self-reliant and for the most part independent, you are also a true giver, with loads of compassion for others. You have a vision and you go after it. Truly inspired, you have an innate understanding that change is necessary in order to grow and move forward. You can be very persuasive when you want to be. While you can be moody and sensitive, you are also very good at picking yourself up from a fall, dusting yourself off, and changing plans if need be. Famous people born today: Harry Belafonte, Roger Daltrey, Warren Beatty, Ron Howard, Alan Thicke, Frederic Chopin, Jensen Ackles, Justin Bieber, Jack Davenport."

