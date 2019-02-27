Birthday Horoscope 02/27

"A person who puts others first before yourself, you are compassionate, caring, and giving. Yours is a mysterious charm. You are personable and charming, yet you carry a dreamy quality to you that others find fascinating. Wishful thinking can cloud your judgment at times, but you are a true artist with a vision. Moody, you are easily affected by the moods and emotions of others around you and sometimes have a hard time drawing up boundaries. Alone time will be necessary in order to recharge your emotional batteries. Famous people born today: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, John Steinbeck, Peter de Vries, Joanne Woodward, Elizabeth Taylor, Ralph Nader, Kate Mara, Timothy Spall."

