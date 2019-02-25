Birthday Horoscope 02/25

"Ahead of your time in your thinking, always, you have an unusual perspective on life. You are highly intelligent and can easily take the lead in any sort of project you undertake. Others instinctively trust you, and you demand honesty from others. However, you are also a forgiving soul at the end of the day–always aware that imperfection not only is a reality, but it’s also beautiful in your eyes. You rarely feel understood, however, even though you strive to understand others as best as you can. Famous people born today: George Harrison, Tea Leoni, Enrico Caruso, Rashida Jones, Sean Astin."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/february25-2019.html

