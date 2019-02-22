Birthday Horoscope 02/22

PISCES

February 22, 2019
Genesis Robles
The Genesis Vibe

"While sensitive and concerned with others’ welfare, you are not afraid to be different. In fact, many of you feel a “calling” early in life, or feel special or different. This can lead you on an unusual path, but always a very expressive one. Your ideas are unique and creative, and you feel compelled to share them! In fact, you can be very persuasive and intriguing. Many of the choices you make in life are altruistic ones. Famous people born today: George Washington, Ted Kennedy, Drew Barrymore, Steve Irwin, Sybil Leek."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/february22-2019.html

