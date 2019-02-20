Birthday Horoscope 02/20

"A fog of love and romantic wishes may disguise a brilliant and accomplished coming year. You're sharp, energetic, and eager to try countless new things. You have a keen mind. Friends may mean well, especially in June, but you'll trust your own instincts. In July you may be at your most adventurous and creative. Remember to keep it fun, too. Take good care of yourself and someone else in November. It won't be hard or take long. Someone new may touch your heart in a new way at year's end. Be charming and charmed!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...

#TheGenesisVibe