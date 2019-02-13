Birthday Horoscope 02/13

"You work very hard for the things that are important to you. You instinctively appreciate what you have and consider that it might not be there tomorrow. While this could translate to nervousness or perhaps pessimism, especially when it comes to money, many of you are simply determined, proactive, hard-working, and realistic. You are highly intelligent and intuitive. Others can rely upon you. Famous people born today: Peter Gabriel, Kim Novak, Stockard Channing, Jerry Springer, Mena Suvari."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/february13-2019.html

