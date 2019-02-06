Birthday Horoscope 02/06

"Friends and social connections can take you far this year, if you work at it. You might have a lot of dreams in play, many of them barely fantasies. Friends can help you keep your focus. You might make a peculiar acquisition in March to especially enjoy at home with friends in June. You're pretty much free to pursue your dreams in peace until November when outside responsibilities intrude, possibly related to property or real estate. A breakthrough could happen in January to launch you toward a glorious and peaceful conclusion to your year. Enjoy a lovely, comforting, and affectionate time!"

