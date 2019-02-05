Birthday Horoscope 02/05

"You enjoy surprising people and whether you want to or not, you often remain a bit of an enigma to the people around you. You have a strong intuitive side. Although you are actually quite accommodating and kind, you need to feel stirred and inspired in order to do something. You are following your own instincts and being true to your heart, and although it might seem like you are stubborn, you are also very original and honest. Famous people born today: Hank Aaron, Barbara Hershey, Christopher Guest, Jennifer Jason Leigh"

