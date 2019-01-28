Birthday Horoscope 01/28

"You are highly idealistic and a bit of a perfectionist. You have excellent instincts and generally can size up a person or a situation quickly and quite accurately. While gentle and considerate overall, you do have a dominant or “rule the roost” side, and you can be quite stubborn. You are also very patient and strategic when you need to be, but you have little patience for close-minded people. You are clever and charismatic, with a flair for the dramatic. Famous people born today: Alan Alda, Elijah Wood, James Larkin, Nick Carter, Sarah McLachlan."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/january28-2019.html

#TheGenesisVibe