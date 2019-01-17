Birthday Horoscope 01/17

"You have a lucky streak or at least a strong sense that you have a guardian angel in life. You have a penchant for investigation and research and love a good mystery. You thoroughly enjoy giving gifts and/or introducing people to new ideas or things. You can be stubborn and determined, and your managerial sense is strong. Ambitious and goal-oriented, you are headed for success. Famous people born today: Eartha Kitt, Muhammad Ali, Jim Carrey, Benjamin Franklin, Andy Kaufman, James Earl Jones, Michelle Obama, Betty White, Al Capone."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/january17-2019.html

#TheGenesisVibe