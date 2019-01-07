Birthday Horoscope 01/07

"You are a person who marches to the beat of your own drum, but yet you respect rules and order. Nobody can push you to do much of anything, as you don’t feel right unless you are acting on intuition. There is a spiritual or otherworldly quality to you, and you are highly creative when you are able to tap into and embrace your talents. Highly unusual yet intriguing, you are a helpful, somewhat wilful, and hardworking soul. Famous people born today: Nicolas Cage, Jann Wenner, Katie Couric, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, Charles Addams."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/january7-2019.html

#TheGenesisVibe