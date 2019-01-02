Birthday Horoscope 01/02

"Extremely hard-working, you put your heart into whatever it is that you do, and you simply won’t skimp. While you don’t always aim high, simply because you are generally very busy working hard, you are likely to eventually get there! As a partner, you are very loyal, caring, and protective, and you value close partnerships greatly. You are extremely giving, and this is second nature to you. You are also a strong negotiator, able to perform a balancing act when necessary. Famous people born today: Isaac Asimov, Jack Hanna, Kate Bosworth, Christy Turlington, Tia Carrere."

