Benny of Griselda Records Drops Heat!

When it comes to real Hip Hop and real Rap, I really appreciate rappers who can truly spit. I saw Westsidegunn and Conway perform live at Toads Place and have been listening to their music ever since because they are so lyrically talented and their rap is so HARD (what I like to call "gutta" rap.) Benny is a new member of Griselda Records, and is coming in strong with his album, 'Tana Talk 3.' I would highly recommend you check this music out!

Video of B.E.N.N.Y. The Butcher - Broken Bottles [Prod By The Alchemist> #aMercenaryFilm

#TheGenesisVibe