Benny of Griselda Records Drops Heat!
The Genesis Vibe
When it comes to real Hip Hop and real Rap, I really appreciate rappers who can truly spit. I saw Westsidegunn and Conway perform live at Toads Place and have been listening to their music ever since because they are so lyrically talented and their rap is so HARD (what I like to call "gutta" rap.) Benny is a new member of Griselda Records, and is coming in strong with his album, 'Tana Talk 3.' I would highly recommend you check this music out!
TANA TALK 3!!!!!!! Nov 23 Black Fri GRISELDA RECORDS Presents.... @getbenny BENNY “TANA TALK 3” prod entirely by DARINGER x ALCHEMIST exec prod and ART curated by WSGUNN and brought to life and oil painted by the amazing @itsmariel this Album is VERY special that we had to release it on BLACK FRIDAY for MACHINEGUN BLACK (RIP) who’s picture is on the cover this shit is Pure HIP HOP, BARS, story telling is so Vivid this will show wat Benny is really about to do the game can’t wait until u here this shit ⚖️--⚖️--⚖️--⚖️ #TT3 #BENNY #CLASSIC #ART @daringer_ @alanthechemist #GXFR #BLACKFRIDAY #BUFFALOKIDS #RIPMGB #LEGEND
----------#RepostPlus @itsbizkitt - - - - - - Go download / stream that new #TanaTalk3 @getbenny @ackmooga34 @westsidegunn ---- @mercenaryproductions --
