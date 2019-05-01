An Artist To Check Out: Nathy Peluso

I recently started listening to Nathy Peluso. I originally was drawn to her by her dancing and originality. Then I found out she makes music and next thing you know, I'm a fan! Nathy is a 24 year old artist from Argentina. I honestly can't even box her into one genre because her music is a blend of Hip Hop, rap, and latin. She most definitely has her own swag, her own sound, and has lot's of buzz at the moment. Check her out!

Video of NATHY PELUSO - NATIKILLAH

#TheGenesisVibe