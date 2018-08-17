Ariana Grande & The Roots Pay Tribute To Aretha Franklin

Ariana Grande recently released her new album, 'Sweetener' and had plans to perform a skut with Jimmy Fallon, until news arrived that Aretha Franklin passed away. They decided to scratch out the skit and Ariana decided to perform Aretha's song, 'Natural Woman' with The Roots. Not long after performing she broke down in tears.

The second video is Ariana talking about her new album, and taking a deeper dive into the meanings of the songs. Including her song titled 'Pete Davidson' which is about her fiance, Pete Davidson!

Video of Ariana Grande and The Roots Perform &quot;Natural Woman&quot; in Tribute to Aretha Franklin