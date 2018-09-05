Annalise Azadian Drops 'Aprils Fool' Visual
Annalise Azadian is a young and creative singer and songwriter from New York. She just dropped a visual to her song, 'Aprils Fool' on Youtube. Check it out and bump her music too while you're at it!
“APRiLS FOOL ( tender )” --OUT NOW !! Extended version in bio ✨ go to my LAST video and spam the comments there !! -- support goes a long way ‼️ I gotta reach the whole -- Tell a friend ! Video Shot & Edited by @simfromthehill Creative Direction - Annalise Track Written by Annalise Track Produced by @colinofresh Hair & Make Up @lovemiyako Styled by @dmahdnes #singer #soulwriter #musician
not worried about the “right or wrong” way, I’m not following anyone’s foot steps, I’m not following any rules, I’m just doing me and I hope you guys get the vision -- #iDontFitInYourBox #SORRY -- -- @girlonthem00n
