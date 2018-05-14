André 3000 Drops 2 Songs For Mother's Day
May 14, 2018
In honor of Mother's Day, André 3000 released 2 new songs on SoundCloud. The 2 songs are beautiful, especially the second one which is a 17 minute long jazz composition with James Blake on the piano and Dre on bass and clarinet. Check it out on Soundcloud!
Happy Mother's Day I'm sure all the cards, dinners, flowers and last minute gifts are appreciated but I've learned the best gift a parent could get is to simply know their child is ok. Link in bio.
