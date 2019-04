Anderson Paak Shows His Loving Side In 'Make It' Music Video Ft. Smokey Robinson

Amderson Paak teamed up with the iconic Smokey Robinson on his track, 'Make It Better.' This love song is now acompanied with a music video that's guaranteed to give you the feels. Check it out!

Video of Anderson .Paak - Make It Better (ft. Smokey Robinson) (Official Video)

A post shared by INDIE ANDY JONES (@anderson._paak) on Apr 4, 2019 at 9:39am PDT

Listen to Make It Better feat @smokeyrobinson + episode 5 of #PAAKHOUSERADIO on @applemusic @beats1official NOW. http://apple.co/MakeItBetter